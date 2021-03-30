Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at HC Wainwright

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

