Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $41.92

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.92, but opened at $40.40. Arch Resources shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 1,042 shares traded.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $618.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,580,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

