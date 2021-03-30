Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.65. The stock had a trading volume of 438,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,899 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.