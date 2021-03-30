Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is H&H International Investment LLC’s Largest Position

H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 529,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 53.1% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,728,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

