Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the February 28th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

NYSE:APSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 732,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

