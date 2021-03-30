Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 58,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

