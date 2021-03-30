Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Receives $17.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. 581,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,551,955. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
