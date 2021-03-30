Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Receives $17.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. 581,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,551,955. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

