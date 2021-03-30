Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,567 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after buying an additional 20,547,336 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $10,481,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,014,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 649,925 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIV. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

