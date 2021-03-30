Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Apache stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Motco boosted its position in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

