Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $667.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $159,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

