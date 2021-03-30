Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 127,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the average daily volume of 10,251 call options.
Shares of NLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 16,554,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,399,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.
NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
