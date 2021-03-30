Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 127,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the average daily volume of 10,251 call options.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 16,554,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,399,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

