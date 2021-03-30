AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.49 million.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

