Analyzing WW International (NASDAQ:WW) & Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WW International and Diversey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 0 3 8 0 2.73 Diversey 0 0 0 0 N/A

WW International currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than Diversey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WW International and Diversey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.45 $119.62 million $1.79 16.65 Diversey N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than Diversey.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Diversey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Diversey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WW International beats Diversey on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, workshops, magazine subscriptions, retail partners, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. It also provides a range of engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. In addition, the company offers chemical products; engineering and equipment solutions; training; and knowledge-based services, as well as water treatment services to brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Northampton, United Kingdom.

