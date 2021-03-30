Analysts Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) PT at $3.56

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 199,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

