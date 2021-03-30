Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) PT at $18.14

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.20. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

