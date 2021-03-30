Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

