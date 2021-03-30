Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $796.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $808.71 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $707.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $5.09 on Friday, hitting $282.95. 231,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $303.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

