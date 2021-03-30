Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce $5.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 2,535,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,713. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

