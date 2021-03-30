Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $470.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.20 million. American Woodmark reported sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 115,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

