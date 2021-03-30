Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,216 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,216 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PHM stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.