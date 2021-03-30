Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,658 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Signature Bank worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,696 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

