Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

