Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 471,689 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Newell Brands worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,094 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

