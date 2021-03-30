Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $21.33 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NVR worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,023.60.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,668.26 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,294.72 and a 52-week high of $4,832.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,617.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4,276.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.