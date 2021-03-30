Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,317 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $22,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

