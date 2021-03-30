Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,704 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

