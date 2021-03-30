Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 171.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 198.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.