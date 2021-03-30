Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,138. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.