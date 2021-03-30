Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

