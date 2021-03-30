Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 2,617 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

