Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

