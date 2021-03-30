Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $223.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $206.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.98 and a 1 year high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

