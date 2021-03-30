Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 286.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

AOS opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $2,008,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

