Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

ABCB opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

