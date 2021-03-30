American International Group Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

