American International Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

In related news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

