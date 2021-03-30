American International Group Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,568,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

