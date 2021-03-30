American International Group Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

