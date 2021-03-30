American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $118.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

