Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $95.11 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

