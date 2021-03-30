Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $926,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.37% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,639,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONDS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

