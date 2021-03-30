Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $547,000 in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFII. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000.

NASDAQ CFII opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.31.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 16,024,914 shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

