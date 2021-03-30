Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $260,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

