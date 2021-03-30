Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.29 Million in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 64,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of BDSX opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

