Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,305 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

