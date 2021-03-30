Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

