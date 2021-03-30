Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

ALS opened at C$14.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.23 million and a PE ratio of -21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.03.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

