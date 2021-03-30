Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,867,050.00.

AYX opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -295.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.59 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $75,886,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

