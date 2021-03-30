Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,045.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,060.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,784.55. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

