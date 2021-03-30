Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker Sells 2,570 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,055.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,072.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,791.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

