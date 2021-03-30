Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker Sells 2,570 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,055.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,072.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,791.88. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.
